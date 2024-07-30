News & Insights

Markets
EXR

Extra Storage Space Q2 Profit Declines

July 30, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), Tuesday announced a decline in its second-quarter profit to $185.9 million or $0.88 a share from $202.4 million or $1.50 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.07 per share for the period.

FFO stood at $439.4 million or $1.98 a share versus $296.02 million or $2.06 a share in the previous year.

Core FFO was $457.7 million or $2.06 per share compared to last year's $296.03 million or $2.06 per share in the prior year.

Revenues were $389.7 million compared to last year's $452.6 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects Core FFO of $7.95 to $8.15 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.