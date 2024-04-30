Extra Storage Space Q1 EPS Declines

(RTTNews) - Extra Storage Space (EXR), Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $213.1 million or $1.01 per share compared to $196.3 million or $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

Funds from Operations stood at $415.6 million or $1.96 per share versus $289.1 million or $2.02 per share last year.

Core FFO totaled $433.7 million or $1.96 per share compared to $289.1 million or $2.02 in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $799.5 million from last year's $503.1 million.

Looking ahead, the real estate company anticipates an FFO of $7.53 to $7.83 per share, and a Core FFO of $7.85 to $8.15 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.