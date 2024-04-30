News & Insights

Markets
EXR

Extra Storage Space Q1 EPS Declines

April 30, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Extra Storage Space (EXR), Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $213.1 million or $1.01 per share compared to $196.3 million or $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

Funds from Operations stood at $415.6 million or $1.96 per share versus $289.1 million or $2.02 per share last year.

Core FFO totaled $433.7 million or $1.96 per share compared to $289.1 million or $2.02 in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $799.5 million from last year's $503.1 million.

Looking ahead, the real estate company anticipates an FFO of $7.53 to $7.83 per share, and a Core FFO of $7.85 to $8.15 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.