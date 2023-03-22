Extra Space Storage weighs offer for rival Life Storage - Bloomberg News

March 22 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust (REIT) Extra Space Storage Inc EXR.N is considering making an offer for rival Life Storage Inc LSI.N, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

