Extra Space Storage to merge with Life Storage in $12.7 bln deal - source

April 3 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust (REIT) Extra Space Storage Inc EXR.N will combine with smaller peer Life Storage Inc LSI.N in a $12.7 billion deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The all-stock deal will be for an implied price of $145.82 per Life Storage share, the source added.

News of the merger comes at a time when demand for self-storage properties diminishes after a COVID-induced surge, as people have started returning to big cities.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported news of the deal.

Life Storage shares were up 5.3% at $138 in light premarket trading.

