April 3 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust (REIT) Extra Space Storage Inc EXR.N will combine with smaller peer Life Storage Inc LSI.N in a $12.7 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing executives from the companies.

