Extra Space Storage Revises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its first-quarter results on Tuesday, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) updated its outlook for the full year.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company now expects Core FFO of $8.05 to $8.30 per share, up from prior estimate of $7.70 to $7.95 per share.

The company now expects same-store revenue growth of 13.00% to 15.00%, up from prior estimate of $10.50% to 12.50%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.