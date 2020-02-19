Markets
Extra Space Storage Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 1:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) will host a conference call at 1:00 PM ET on February 19, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.extraspace.com/news-and-events/presentations

To listen to the call, dial 855-791-2026 (US) or 631-485-4899 (International), Conference ID: 8437226.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 8437226.

