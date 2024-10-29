Extra Space Storage Q3 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), Tuesday reported funds from operations of $388.8 million or $1.75 per share for the third quarter compared to $348.5 million or $1.69 per share last year.

Core FFO totaled $457.9 million or $2.07 a share compared to $415.8 million or $2.02 a share in previous year.

Earnings stood at $193.2 million or $0.91 per share versus $188.4 million or $0.96 per share in prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.

Revenues increased to $824.8 million from $748.03 million last year.

Looking forward, the company expects Core FFO of $8 to $8.15 per share for the full year 2024.

