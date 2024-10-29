News & Insights

Markets
EXR

Extra Space Storage Q3 FFO Rises

October 29, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), Tuesday reported funds from operations of $388.8 million or $1.75 per share for the third quarter compared to $348.5 million or $1.69 per share last year.

Core FFO totaled $457.9 million or $2.07 a share compared to $415.8 million or $2.02 a share in previous year.

Earnings stood at $193.2 million or $0.91 per share versus $188.4 million or $0.96 per share in prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.

Revenues increased to $824.8 million from $748.03 million last year.

Looking forward, the company expects Core FFO of $8 to $8.15 per share for the full year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.