Extra Space Storage Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $270.9 million, or $0.1.28 per share, compared to $213.1 million, or $1.01 per share last year.

Funds from Operations for the first quarter were $428.1 million or $1.93 per share, compared to FFO of $415.6 million, or $1.87 per share last year.

Core Funds from Operations for the first quarter were $443.9 million or $2.00 per share, compared to FFO of $433.7 million, or $1.96 per share last year.

Revenue for the first quarter increased to $820.0 million, compared to $799.5 million last year.

For the full year 2025, the company continues to expect Core FFO of $8.00 to $8.30 per share.

