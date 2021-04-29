Extra Space Storage Q1 21 Earnings Conference Call At 1:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) will host a conference call at 1:00 PM ET on April 29, 2021, to discuss Q1 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.extraspace.com/investor-relations

To listen to the call, dial 855-791-2026 (US) or 631-485-4899 (International), Conference ID: 8708307.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 8708307.

