Extra Space Storage price target raised to $192 from $188 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch raised the firm’s price target on Extra Space Storage (EXR) to $192 from $188 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.