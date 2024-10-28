Extra Space Storage price target raised to $192 from $188 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch raised the firm’s price target on Extra Space Storage (EXR) to $192 from $188 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.
