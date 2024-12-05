News & Insights

Extra Space Storage price target raised to $168 from $167 at Truist

December 05, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Extra Space Storage (EXR) to $168 from $167 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on REIT’s. The firm is updating its model to reflect Q3 results, recent events, and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

