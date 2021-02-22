Extra Space Storage Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $156.06 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $112.28 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Extra Space Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204.66 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $353.49 million from $335.80 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $204.66 Mln. vs. $176.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $353.49 Mln vs. $335.80 Mln last year.

