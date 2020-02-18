Extra Space Storage Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $112.28 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $101.46 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Extra Space Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.20 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $335.80 million from $307.35 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $176.20 Mln. vs. $165.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $335.80 Mln vs. $307.35 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.