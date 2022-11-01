Extra Space Storage Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $220.72 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $188.28 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $498.90 million from $412.49 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $220.72 Mln. vs. $188.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q3): $498.90 Mln vs. $412.49 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.