Extra Space Storage Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $114.63 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $108.09 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Extra Space Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180.95 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $343.02 million from $337.51 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $180.95 Mln. vs. $171.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $343.02 Mln vs. $337.51 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.