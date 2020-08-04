Markets
Extra Space Storage Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $102.91 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $104.83 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Extra Space Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.87 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $169.87 Mln. vs. $166.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.22 last year.

