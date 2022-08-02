Extra Space Storage Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $232.13 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $167.95 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.4% to $474.99 million from $378.63 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $232.13 Mln. vs. $167.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.73 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q2): $474.99 Mln vs. $378.63 Mln last year.

