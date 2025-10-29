Extra Space Storage Inc. Q3 Income Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $165.99 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $193.21 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $858.46 million from $824.80 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $165.99 Mln. vs. $193.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $858.46 Mln vs. $824.80 Mln last year.

