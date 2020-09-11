Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $109.88, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXR was $109.88, representing a -7.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.92 and a 51.14% increase over the 52 week low of $72.70.

EXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.32. Zacks Investment Research reports EXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.46%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXR as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 11.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXR at 5.76%.

