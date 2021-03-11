Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXR was $129.07, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.59 and a 77.54% increase over the 52 week low of $72.70.

EXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). EXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.7. Zacks Investment Research reports EXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.47%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXR as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 23.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXR at 5.23%.

