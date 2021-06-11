Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $159.16, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXR was $159.16, representing a -0.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.96 and a 79.07% increase over the 52 week low of $88.88.

EXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). EXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports EXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.48%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXR as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (EXR)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (EXR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EXR)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (EXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 28.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXR at 5.25%.

