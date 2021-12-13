Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 38.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $208.71, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXR was $208.71, representing a -1.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $211.20 and a 95.86% increase over the 52 week low of $106.56.

EXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.37. Zacks Investment Research reports EXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.83%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the exr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 6.59% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of EXR at 5.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.