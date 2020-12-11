Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $110.02, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXR was $110.02, representing a -9.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.07 and a 51.33% increase over the 52 week low of $72.70.

EXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports EXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.1%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

This marks the 7th quarter that EXR has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 14.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EXR at 4.43%.

