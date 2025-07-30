Extra Space Storage Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $249.73 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $185.87 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $841.61 million from $810.66 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $249.73 Mln. vs. $185.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $841.61 Mln vs. $810.66 Mln last year.

