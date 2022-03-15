Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Extra Space Storage (EXR) closed at $189.69, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had lost 1.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Extra Space Storage as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $440.67 million, up 22.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.79 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion, which would represent changes of +12.74% and +15.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Extra Space Storage. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.74% higher within the past month. Extra Space Storage is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Extra Space Storage currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.85, so we one might conclude that Extra Space Storage is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EXR has a PEG ratio of 3.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

