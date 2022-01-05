Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Extra Space Storage (EXR) closed at $217.74, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had gained 6.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Extra Space Storage as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $424.54 million, up 20.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Extra Space Storage. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Extra Space Storage is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Extra Space Storage currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.

We can also see that EXR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.