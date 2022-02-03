Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

Extra Space Storage (EXR) closed the most recent trading day at $204.54, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had lost 5.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Extra Space Storage will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $431.07 million, up 21.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Extra Space Storage. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Extra Space Storage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Extra Space Storage has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.84 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.97.

Meanwhile, EXR's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

