Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Extra Space Storage (EXR) closed at $188.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had lost 3.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.16% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Extra Space Storage as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. On that day, Extra Space Storage is projected to report earnings of $1.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $429.63 million, up 21.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Extra Space Storage. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% higher. Extra Space Storage is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Extra Space Storage currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.27.

Also, we should mention that EXR has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.