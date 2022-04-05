Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Extra Space Storage (EXR) closed the most recent trading day at $205.47, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had gained 2.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Extra Space Storage will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $430.53 million, up 19.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.96 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.2% and +14.28%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Extra Space Storage. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.62% higher within the past month. Extra Space Storage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Extra Space Storage currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.56, which means Extra Space Storage is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that EXR has a PEG ratio of 3.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

