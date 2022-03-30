Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Extra Space Storage (EXR) closed the most recent trading day at $208.95, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage facility real estate investment trust had gained 9.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Extra Space Storage as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 23.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $440.67 million, up 22.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.85 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion, which would represent changes of +13.6% and +15.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Extra Space Storage. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% higher. Extra Space Storage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Extra Space Storage is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.09.

Also, we should mention that EXR has a PEG ratio of 3.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

