Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.66, changing hands as low as $194.54 per share. Extra Space Storage Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXR's low point in its 52 week range is $156.70 per share, with $228.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.62.

