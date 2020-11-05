Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q3 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates

Extra Space Storage, Inc. EXR reported third-quarter 2020 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24. The figure comes in 5.6% higher than the prior-year quarter’s $1.24.

Results reflect improving leasing activity and occupancy. However, fall in same-store net operating income (NOI) is a concern.

Quarterly revenues came in at $343 million, up 1.6% year over year. Moreover, the revenue figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $330.6 million.

Quarter in Detail

Same-store rental revenues edged down 1.5% year over year to $271.7 million during the third quarter, while same-store NOI fell 2.7% to $192.5 million. This decline in same-store revenues resulted from lower net rental rates for customers, late fees collected and higher bad-debt expenses related to non-paying tenants. Same-store square-foot occupancy was 95.9% as of Sep 30, 2020, up 210 basis points (bps) year on year. Further, the same-store square-foot occupancy was 95.9% as of Oct 31, 2020, up 260 bps year on year.

Balance Sheet

Extra Space Storage exited third-quarter 2020 with $74.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, up from the $65.7 million recorded at the end of 2019. Notably, as of Sep 30, 2020 the company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 77.7%.

During the September-end quarter, the company did not sell any shares of common stock using its ATM program. Extra Space Storage had $298.6 million available for issuance under its ATM program as of Sep 30, 2020.

Portfolio Activity

During the July-September quarter, Extra Space Storage, in conjunction with its joint-venture partners, acquired two stores at completion of construction for a total cost of $19.6 million. Of this, the company invested $9.8 million.

In the reported quarter, Extra Storage acquired eight operating stores for a total cost of $87.4 million.

Extra Space Storage added 42 stores (gross) to its third-party management platform. As of Sep 30, 2020, it managed 718 stores for third-party owners and 253 stores owned in joint ventures, with total stores under management reaching 971.

Dividend Update

On Sep 30, the company paid the third-quarter common stock dividend of $0.90 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sep 15, 2020.

Extra Space Storage Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Extra Space Storage Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Extra Space Storage Inc Quote

Extra Space Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other REITS

Boston Properties Inc.’s BXP third-quarter 2020 FFO per share of $1.57 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64. The reported figure also decreased 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.64.

SITE Centers Corp.’s SITC third-quarter operating FFO per share of 23 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure, however, declined 23.3% year over year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. HIW third-quarter 2020 FFO per share of 86 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. The figure included 5 cents from debt extinguishment charges and non-cash straight-line credit losses. Nonetheless, the reported figure improved 3.6% from the 83 cents reported in the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

