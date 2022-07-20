Extra Space Storage (EXR) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Extra Space Storage (EXR) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EXR broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, EXR has gained 6.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider EXR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting EXR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

