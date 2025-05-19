Extra Space Storage EVP, CFO Scott Stubbs To Retire, Names Jeff Norman To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), a real estate investment trust, on Monday announced that Executive Vice President and CFO Scott Stubbs will retire. The company appointed Jeff Norman as EVP and CFO, effective July 1.

Norman has joined the company in 2012 and has been serving as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Treasury.

Stubbs, who had 25 years of service in various roles at Extra Space, will stay until December 31 for a smooth transition.

Extra Space Storage is currently trading, 0.73% lesser at $150.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

