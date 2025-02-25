EXTRA SPACE STORAGE Earnings Results: $EXR Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE ($EXR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.03 per share, beating estimates of $1.06 by $0.97. The company also reported revenue of $821,900,000, beating estimates of $766,950,448 by $54,949,552.

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE Insider Trading Activity

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE insiders have traded $EXR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH D MARGOLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,448,975 .

. KENNETH M. WOOLLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,647 shares for an estimated $1,178,047 .

. DIANE OLMSTEAD sold 3,081 shares for an estimated $507,009

WILLIAM N SPRINGER (EVP, Chief S & P Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $350,660

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of EXTRA SPACE STORAGE stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

