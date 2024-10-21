Extra Space Storage downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo downgraded Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $175.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EXR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.