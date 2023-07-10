Extra Space Storage About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EXR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/12/23, Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.01, payable on 7/19/23. As a percentage of EXR's recent stock price of $148.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Extra Space Storage Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when EXR shares open for trading on 7/12/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXR's low point in its 52 week range is $139.97 per share, with $216.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.91.

In Monday trading, Extra Space Storage Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

