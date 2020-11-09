Extra Space Announces Preferred Stock Investment In Jernigan Capital - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has made a $300 million investment in preferred stock of Jernigan Capital, Inc. in connection with the acquisition of JCAP by affiliates of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. The investment consists of a $200 million tranche, which will yield 10% per annum and a $100 million tranche which will yield 12% per annum, for a blended yield of 10.7% per annum.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space, said: "We are excited to add 37 newly built, high-quality storage assets to our platform, and more importantly to begin new relationships with NexPoint and the JCAP management team."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.