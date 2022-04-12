EXTR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Extreme Networks Inc (Symbol: EXTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.75, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. Extreme Networks Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXTR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.98 per share, with $16.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.84.

