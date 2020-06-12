Exterran (EXTN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exterran (EXTN) closed the most recent trading day at $6.24, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.01%.

EXTN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EXTN to post earnings of -$0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 510%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $192.05 million, down 50.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $796.65 million. These totals would mark changes of -111.54% and -39.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EXTN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EXTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

