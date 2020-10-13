Extension of G20 debt freeze would be "very beneficial" - Angola

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - An extension of the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) would be "very beneficial", Angola's Finance Minister Vera Daves said on Tuesday, adding that her country would have a conservative budget to try and keep its debts under control.

"We want to see if it's possible to have more time regarding the DSSI, the debt suspension initiative," said Daves, speaking at an online event as part of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group annual meetings.

"It would be very useful if we see more time to benefit from this initiative, that is very useful for us," she said.

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), approved in April, is aimed at helping developing countries survive the economic fallout from coronavirus and has helped more than 40 countries defer at least $5 billion in official debt payments.

World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday that only a six-month extension beyond the end of 2020 may emerge this week.

On Angola's budget strains Daves added: "We need to remain very conservative and very vigilant to make sure we that we remain focused, and keep our debt sustainable".

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Marc Jones)

