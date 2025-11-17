Extendicare (TSX:EXE) Price Target Increased by 11.61% to 19.00

The average one-year price target for Extendicare (TSX:EXE) has been revised to $19.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.61% from the prior estimate of $17.02 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.27% from the latest reported closing price of $19.64 / share.

Extendicare Maintains 2.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.50%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extendicare. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXE is 0.05%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 2,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 421K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 324K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 7.50% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 238K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 16.49% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 133K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 19.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 160.34% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 129K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 4.50% over the last quarter.

