Extendicare Shareholders Meeting Results

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) has released an update.

Extendicare Inc. recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, revealing a significant decision where director Alan Hibben did not secure enough votes for re-election and consequently resigned. The company confirmed the election of the remaining eight director nominees and the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Additionally, shareholders endorsed the company’s executive compensation approach.

For further insights into TSE:EXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.