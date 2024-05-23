News & Insights

Stocks

Extendicare Shareholders Meeting Results

May 23, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) has released an update.

Extendicare Inc. recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, revealing a significant decision where director Alan Hibben did not secure enough votes for re-election and consequently resigned. The company confirmed the election of the remaining eight director nominees and the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Additionally, shareholders endorsed the company’s executive compensation approach.

For further insights into TSE:EXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.