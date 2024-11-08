Extendicare Secures $275 Million Credit Facility

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) has released an update.

Extendicare Inc. has secured a new $275 million senior secured credit facility with Canadian banks to enhance its financial flexibility and support growth in its home health care and managed services sectors. This facility includes a $145 million revolving credit and a $130 million term loan to replace existing debt and fund future initiatives.

