Extendicare Secures $275 Million Credit Facility

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) has released an update.
Extendicare Inc. has secured a new $275 million senior secured credit facility with Canadian banks to enhance its financial flexibility and support growth in its home health care and managed services sectors. This facility includes a $145 million revolving credit and a $130 million term loan to replace existing debt and fund future initiatives.
