Extendicare Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Redeems Debentures

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) has released an update.

Extendicare reported a 64.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024, driven by growth in long-term care and home health care services. The company also announced the full redemption of its 2025 debentures and progress on its redevelopment projects, including a new 256-bed LTC home in St. Catharines.

