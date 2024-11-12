News & Insights

Extendicare Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Redeems Debentures

November 12, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) has released an update.

Extendicare reported a 64.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024, driven by growth in long-term care and home health care services. The company also announced the full redemption of its 2025 debentures and progress on its redevelopment projects, including a new 256-bed LTC home in St. Catharines.

