Extendicare Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Redeems Debentures

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) has released an update.
Extendicare reported a 64.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024, driven by growth in long-term care and home health care services. The company also announced the full redemption of its 2025 debentures and progress on its redevelopment projects, including a new 256-bed LTC home in St. Catharines.
For further insights into TSE:EXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.