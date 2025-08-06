Extendicare Inc Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$31.92 million, or C$0.372 per share. This compares with C$25.89 million, or C$0.289 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to C$383.44 million from C$348.48 million last year.

Extendicare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$31.92 Mln. vs. C$25.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.372 vs. C$0.289 last year. -Revenue: C$383.44 Mln vs. C$348.48 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.