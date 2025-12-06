Extendicare (EXETF) Price Target Increased by 27.37% to 16.92

The average one-year price target for Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) has been revised to $16.92 / share. This is an increase of 27.37% from the prior estimate of $13.28 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.69 to a high of $18.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.26% from the latest reported closing price of $5.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extendicare. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXETF is 0.05%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 2,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 421K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 324K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXETF by 7.50% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 238K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXETF by 16.49% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 133K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 19.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXETF by 160.34% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 129K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXETF by 4.50% over the last quarter.

