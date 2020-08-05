Extended Stay America (STAY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.94, changing hands as high as $12.04 per share. Extended Stay America Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.35 per share, with $15.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.93.

