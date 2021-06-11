Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.34, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAY was $20.34, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.37 and a 91.17% increase over the 52 week low of $10.64.

STAY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). STAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports STAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.08%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

